Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi unfurls national flag on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the national flag and is set to deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 07:45 IST
PM Modi unfurls national flag on 74th Independence Day
PM Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the national flag and is set to deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area then conducted the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Police Guards presented general salute to PM Modi. Thereafter, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts. This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard was commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lieutenant Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar led the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Prime Minister Modi proceeded towards the ramparts of the Red Fort where he was greeted by Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. The GoC Delhi area conducted the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to unfurl the national flag. On unfurling the national flag by Prime Minister Modi, the National Guard gave 'Rashtriya Salute' to the national flag. The Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band played the national anthem during unfurling of the national flag and the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The band was commanded by Subedar Major Abdul Gani.

Major Shweta Pandey assisted the Prime Minister in unfurling the national flag. The unfurling of the tri-colour was synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer was Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand. The National Flag Guard comprising 32 men and one officer each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police presented Rashtriya Salute at the time of unfurling of the national flag by the Prime Minister.

Major Surya Prakash from the Army was in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. The Naval Contingent for the National Flag Guard was commanded by Lieutenant Commander Vivek Tingloo, Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Mayank Abhishek and Delhi Police contingent by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiaFilings pledges to launch 10,000 startups under Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission

Chennai Tamil Nadu India Aug 15 ANINewsVoir India has made tremendous progress in improving ease of doing business in India through various measures to simplify the company registration process. On the eve of 74th Indian Independence, India...

Sixers get off to hot start in rout of Rockets

Tobias Harris paired 18 points with seven rebounds in 24 minutes while Joel Embiid added 14 points and six rebounds in limited action as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering first-half shooting display into a runaway 134-96 victory ov...

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Tropical Storm Kyle was moving away from the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States late Friday as Tropical Storm Josephine continued its crawl toward islands in the Caribbean. Threats to land appeared to be minimal from both storms, accor...

Over Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent under National Infrastructure Pipeline Project, 7,000 projects identified: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development to move India towards modernity at a fast pace and National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will help achieve th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020