Opening up space sector will generate employment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exuded confidence that opening up of the space sector in the country will create employment opportunities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 08:27 IST
PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on Indepedence Day [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exuded confidence that opening up of the space sector in the country will create employment opportunities. "I am confident that measures like opening up the space sector, will generate many new employment opportunities for our youth and provide further avenues to hone their skills and potential," he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey" the Prime Minister added. "I am confident that India will realize this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the national flag before delivering the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. On his arrival in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

