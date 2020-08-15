PM Modi announces launch of National Digital Health Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. PM Modi, during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, said that the mission will bring a "revolution" in the health sector in the country.

"From today a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in the health sector in India," the Prime Minister said. "One Health ID will have the information of every test, every disease, which medicine was prescribed to you by which doctor, what the reports were," Modi added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister hailed people in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, saying "corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of the country. Addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said it is an occasion to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.