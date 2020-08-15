Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED files prosecution complaint against ex-Oriental Insurance officer for money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against T Pradeep, former Administrative Officer of Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), Dharwad under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

ANI | Dharwad (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:48 IST
ED files prosecution complaint against ex-Oriental Insurance officer for money laundering
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against T Pradeep, former Administrative Officer of Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), Dharwad under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). He had allegedly misused his authority and fraudulently siphoned off the company's fund to third party beneficiaries and converted cash worth Rs 1.39 lakh into the movable property.

The ED initiated the probe based on FIR filed by CBI, ACB, Bengaluru on April 12, 2014, after which the charge sheet was filed under Sections 420, 409, 468,471 and 477-A IPC and Sec 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and Section 66-C of Information Technology Act, 2000 on November 17, 2015. Investigations have further revealed that Pradeep committed fraud by misappropriating the amount to the tune of Rs 5.03 crore by transferring cash from the company's account to third parties during the period from July 2, 2013, to March 26, 2014.

All third party beneficiaries are fictitious and most of the amount transferred has been withdrawn in cash from different ATMs across India, the probe revealed. On the basis of investigation conducted by ED, it has been revealed that T Pradeep committed an offense under section 3 of PMLA and is punishable under Section 4 of PMLA. The complaint has been filed before the Special Court for PMLA, Mangalore.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's ISI active in Myanmar

Pakistans spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence ISI, is training terror groups in Myanmar and its main goal is to destabilise some countries in the region using cross-border terrorism. Siegfried O Wolf, an analyst at the South Asia De...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-...

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...

Mamata meets Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence during a courtesy visit. Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, among ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020