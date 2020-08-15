Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC orders Nagpur University to pay Rs 5 lakh to Shoma Sen

The Bombay High Court has directed Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University to pay Rs five lakh to Shoma Sen, a former professor arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, towards her retirement benefits.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:46 IST
HC orders Nagpur University to pay Rs 5 lakh to Shoma Sen
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court has directed Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University to pay Rs five lakh to Shoma Sen, a former professor arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, towards her retirement benefits. A division bench of Justices R K Deshpande and N B Suryawanshi passed an interim order on Sen's petition on Thursday, asking the varsity to release the amount in a week.

Sen, who is in jail since she was arrested in 2018, has moved the Nagpur bench of the high court against the university's decision to withhold her gratuity and Provident Fund. Sen was head of the Post Graduate Department of English at the varsity and retired in July 2018.

But before that, in June 2018, the varsity suspended her from service following her arrest, and withheld the retirement benefits. She moved the HC through her lawyer Prakash Meghe seeking the release of her pension and other benefits.

The high court in its interim order noted that the varsity failed to provide satisfactory explanation as to why the benefits were withheld. The court posted the petition for further hearing after four weeks.

"In the meantime, we direct the University to pay an amount of 5,00,000 to the petitioner within a period of one week, without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties. This shall be subject to further adjustment upon final adjudication," the court said. Sen was among those who were arrested following the Pune Police's investigation into the Elgar Parishad conclave of December 31, 2017, which had been allegedly backed by the Maoists, and the violence near Bhima-Koregaon war memorial the next day.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK’s Labour Party group creates Mahatma Gandhi Future Leaders plan

Labour Friends of India, a representative group part of the UKs Opposition Labour Party, on Saturday launched its new Mahatma Gandhi Future Leaders Programme to encourage greater Indian diaspora representation in the elected offices of the ...

Pakistan's ISI active in Myanmar

Pakistans spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence ISI, is training terror groups in Myanmar and its main goal is to destabilise some countries in the region using cross-border terrorism. Siegfried O Wolf, an analyst at the South Asia De...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-...

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020