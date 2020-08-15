Left Menu
ED quizzes ex-Kerala CMO principal secretary M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO), is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case at the Kochi office of the agency.

15-08-2020
IAS M Sivasankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO), is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case at the Kochi office of the agency. Sivasankar arrived at the ED office in Kochi here at around 3:30 pm on Saturday for questioning in the matter.

The economic offenses watchdog, which is probing a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels, had earlier interrogated Sivasankar at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. Yesterday, three key accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to ED custody till August 17 by a Kochi court.

While seeking the custody, the ED had submitted before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court that Swapna Suresh has revealed her closeness with the former principal secretary to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) M Sivasankar and that he was fully aware that her integrity is dubious. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

