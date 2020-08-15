Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of migrants landing in Italy more than doubles in past year

The number of migrants landing on Italy's shores has more than doubled in the last year as an economic crisis in Tunisia fuels migration in boats across the Mediterranean, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Saturday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:53 IST
Number of migrants landing in Italy more than doubles in past year
More than 21,000 people reached Italy between August 2019 and the end of July, up 148% year-on-year, the minister said, speaking at an annual Aug. 15 press conference. Image Credit: ANI

The number of migrants landing on Italy's shores has more than doubled in the last year as an economic crisis in Tunisia fuels migration in boats across the Mediterranean, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Saturday. More than 21,000 people reached Italy between August 2019 and the end of July, up 148% year-on-year, the minister said, speaking at an annual Aug. 15 press conference.

Lamorgese said the majority of the arrivals were "autonomous landings, hard to manage... with small boats and dinghies", rather than those rescued at sea and brought ashore. Many of the land on Italy's southern Mediterranean island of Lampedusa. In the 12-month period, just over 5,000 people were rescued, mainly by ships operated by NGOs, according to data from the ministry.

Over 80% of the migrants reaching Italy left from Tunisia and Libya, the data showed, with Tunisia's crisis stoking the numbers attempting the treacherous crossing. "The numbers aren't very high - they are certainly higher than last year's but we must put them into context: Tunisia is in a deep economic, social and political crisis," Lamorgese told reporters.

"We have seen entire families leave to reach Italian territory." For years Italy has been the primary route into Europe for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and other migrants and Libya's west coast the main departure point for African migrants hoping to reach Europe.

A peak was reached between August 2016 and July 2017, when almost 183,000 migrants reached Italy. Numbers started falling due to an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support the Libyan coastguard to intercept boats, but have picked up in 2020.

Lamorgese's predecessor, head of the anti-immigrant League party Matteo Salvini, took a hardline against charity ships that rescued migrants at sea, closing Italian ports and accusing the rescue groups of de facto collaboration with human traffickers. Lamorgese said that she would meet Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday to discuss the issue, along with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and EU Commissioners Ylva Johansson and Olivér Várhelyi.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelicans fire Gentry after missing playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after a disappointing end to the season. In their eight games in the NBA bubble near Orlando, the Pelicans were 2-6 and finished in 14th place in the Western Conference. Whe...

BJP worker allegedly beaten to death by TMC on I-Day, 8 arrested

A BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death by TMC supporters over hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day in West Bengals Hoogly district, police said. TMC has denied the charge and the police has arrested eight persons in connect...

UN Human Rights team probes spike in tension in Chile`s restive Araucania

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed on Saturday that it had sent a fact-finding team to Chiles restive Araucania region where a jailed indigenous Mapuche leader has spent more than 100 days on hunge...

Ten farmers stuck at Telangana rivulet rescued with help of helicopters

Ten farmers, who were stuck at agriculture fields as a rivulet was in spate following heavy rains in Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli district in Telangana on Saturday, were rescued with the help of two helicopters. The farmers at Kundanpalli villag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020