Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC tests COVID-19 positive

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:47 IST
Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC tests COVID-19 positive
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.

"I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," Gehlot tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Vettel still struggling with 'up and down' Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel endured another difficult Formula One qualifying session in Spain on Saturday with a Ferrari whose handling remained something of a mystery despite a change of chassis. For the third time in six races, the four-times world ...

Fresh spike in Irish COVID-19 cases deeply concerning -health chief

Ireland reported 200 new COVID-19 cases arising from multiple clusters across the country on Saturday, the highest daily amount since the beginning of May that the countrys chief medical officer described as deeply concerning.Ireland has re...

Cycling-Fuglsang wins Il Lombardia as Evenepoel crashes into ravine

Denmarks Jakob Fuglsang raced to a solo victory in the Giro di Lombardia after race favourite Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital following a frightening crash into a ravine on Saturday.The Belgian prodigy went over a bridge barrier durin...

Pelicans fire Gentry after missing playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after a disappointing end to the season. In their eight games in the NBA bubble near Orlando, the Pelicans were 2-6 and finished in 14th place in the Western Conference. Whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020