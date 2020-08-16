Darknet misuse, advanced technologies for drug trafficking discussed during 4th meeting of BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group

The misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was discussed as one of the key focal areas during 4th meeting of BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group held last week. India has called for nodal points to enable real-time information sharing among BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa). The meeting was focused on the misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

A communique was adopted reaffirming the commitment of 5 member states to international anti-drug conventions, the MHA added. BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group comprising of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India held the meeting on August 12 through video conferencing due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian delegation was led by Rakesh Asthana, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau. It was also comprised of B Radhika, Deputy Director General (Ops), NCB, Vrindaba Gohil, First Secretary (Trade), Embassy of India, Moscow, Dr. Vaibhav Tandale, Under Secretary (Multilateral Economic Relations), MEA and KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director (Ops), NCB during the meeting chaired by Russia.

"Fruitful exchange of opinions concerning the drug situation in the BRICS states, the international and regional trends of illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, as well as the impact of various internal and external factors on the situation took place during the summit," the Ministry of Home Affairs stated in a release dated August 16. "The common points that emerged during the discussions include the need for real-time information sharing among the member states and need to curb increased drug trafficking through maritime routes. Misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was one of the key focal areas of the meeting," it said.

Among other areas of collaboration, matters pertaining to drug trafficking are an important area of cooperation among the BRICS member states, MHA said. (ANI)