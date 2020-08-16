5,950 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

A total of 5,950 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 3,38,055, the health department informed. The figure includes 54,091 active cases and 2,78,270 discharges.

So far, 5,766 deaths have been reported from the state. India on crossed 25 lakh COVID-19 cases after an increase of 65,002 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, there are 6,68,220 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total positive cases and are under active medical supervision.