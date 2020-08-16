Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Quotes on Thailand's biggest protest in years

I would like the monarchy to dream with us as well. "We will never give up until we achieve our goal." THANYARAK SUKSA-RARD, 50, FORMER RED SHIRT PROTESTER “The students came out a few weeks ago and I want to support them because they mean well for the country.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 16-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 21:15 IST
FACTBOX-Quotes on Thailand's biggest protest in years
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

More than 10,000 people joined Thailand's biggest anti-government protest in years on Sunday. Following are quotes from some participants and reaction:

TATTEP RUANGPRAPAIKITSEREE, FREE PEOPLE DEMONSTRATION ORGANISER "I believe many people, including 10 million others at home who couldn't make it here today, think like us. If the government doesn't want the protests to grow even more than this, the government and the parliament have to act on our demands!"

KORAWIN THITITHARAWAT, STUDENT, 20 "The junta has been in power for six years and after the elections, they are still here - still lingering onto power. I don't think that it's a bad thing for youths to take to the streets, I think we need to try and change things."

DEPUTY GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN TRAISULEE TRAISORANAKUL "The prime minister (Prayuth Chan-ocha) would like to thank officials for keeping the peace during the protest. He asked them to show restraint and the use of violence is not permitted.

"There is a policy to support a process to create understanding, bridging the gap between older and younger generations to create love and unity to move and develop the Thai nation together and not leaving anyone behind. General Prayuth has given this policy to the cabinet to proceed with tangible results as soon as possible." SUMET TRAKULWOONNOO, A LEADER OF THE ROYALIST GROUP, COORDINATION CENTER OF VOCATIONAL STUDENTS FOR THE PROTECTION OF NATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

"I don't care if they protest against the government but they cannot touch the monarchy." TITIPOL PHAKDEEWANICH, DEAN OF POLITICAL SCIENCE, UBON RATCHATHANI UNIVERSITY

"We are seeing a shift in strategy of the youth-led movement becoming more inclusive, drawing others to join them and many of these people have long waited with their unhappiness with the government. "They are appealing to a wide range of political issues and show their supporters that political issues are everyday issues and these include economic as well as rights issues."

PATSALAWALEE TANAKITWIBOONPON, 24, STUDENT ACTIVIST "For six years people have suffered economically. That's why we need to uproot the system. We need a constitution that people have a role in writing."

"We want a new election and new parliament from the people. ​ "Lastly, our dream is to have a monarchy which is truly under the constitution." "TEE", STUDENT, 20

"I feel like hope is being reignited. I'm happy to see so many people out here. They are not just the new generation, it's all the generations." ANON NOMPA, HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER AND ACTIVIST

"We must have a people's constitution. The condition set by those in power is to amend only some parts of the constitution. We must not allow this. "We said we dreamt of a monarchy that coexists with democracy... I would like the monarchy to dream with us as well.

"We will never give up until we achieve our goal." THANYARAK SUKSA-RARD, 50, FORMER RED SHIRT PROTESTER

"The students came out a few weeks ago and I want to support them because they mean well for the country. This government is no longer legitimate. They say they want to reform the country but did nothing. We want change." STATEMENT FROM SOLIDARITY PROTEST IN TAIPEI

"This demonstration is also an act of solidarity and support for those who believe in freedom, liberty, and democracy in Asia. Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and other Asian countries must form a strong alliance to fight with the authoritarian power under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party."

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe Catholic bishops, lawyers criticise alleged government abuses

Zimbabwes Catholic bishops and the law society have criticised the government for alleged human rights abuses and a crackdown on dissent, adding to growing concerns over authorities treatment of opponents amid a worsening economic crisis. P...

Canada's Trudeau, finance minister clash over green plans, soaring deficit

A deepening rift between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his finance minister about coronavirus spending is also fueled by disagreements over the scope and scale of proposed green initiatives, three sources familiar with the matt...

Shocked to hear about the passing of Chetan Chauhan: Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli mourned the demise of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 and breathed his last breath in M...

Punjab Minister Balbir Singh assures strict action against culprits for manhandling COVID-19 health worker

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday assured health worker Mastan Singh that strict action would be taken against all culprits who manhandled him while he was on duty for COVID-19 patients. Giving further d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020