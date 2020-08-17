Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court acquits man accused of child labour

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:32 IST
Court acquits man accused of child labour

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of employing a child in his tea shop by giving him benefit of doubt that the alleged victim could have been above 14. Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh noted that as per a medical board set up in the matter, the age of the child was more than 13 years and less than 15 years.  As per Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, complete prohibition has been imposed on employment of child labour (i.e. a person below the age of 14 years) in any establishment whether hazardous or not.  The maximum punishment under the Act is two-year jail term.

In the order passed on August 11, the judge said “I find that as the prosecution has failed to prove that at the time of his rescue, the victim was aged less than 14 years, the benefit has to go to the accused and the appellant cannot be convicted for falling foul of the provisions of sections of Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act and thus, he could not have been convicted under the Act.” According to the prosecution, the child was recovered during a raid in September 2011 and the accused, Satish, was arrested.  The police had also found that the boy was working in that stall in Kingsway Camp in north Delhi, from 8.00 am to 11.00 a.m and he had not been paid any amount for his work.  The accused had got bail during the pendency of the trail. The accused was tried and a magisterial court awarded him simple imprisonment for three months in August 2018.

Thereafter, the accused challenged the verdict before a sessions court. Rejecting prosecution's other accusation, the court said that merely because a gas stove was being used, it could not be said that the accused had exposed the victim to a situation which was likely to cause physical suffering to him.

On the aspect of exploitation, the court noted that the victim had himself deposed that the accused used to pay him Rs 140 per month and he had fixed a reasonable working hours. “The accused is acquitted of all the charges framed against him,” the judge said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs must wear face masks again in many places from Sept 1, expect tough autumn

The Czech government will make the wearing of face masks compulsory again from Sept. 1 on public transport and in many indoor public venues following a resurgence of coronavirus infections and ahead of what it expects to be a tough autumn. ...

Tata Starbucks to have two all-women stores

Tata Starbuck on Monday said two of its stores will be operated entirely by female staffers, as part of its commitment to promote an inclusive workforce by empowering women leaders. It aims to double the number of all female-led stores by t...

Manchester United's Aliou Traore completes loan move to Stade Malherbe Caen

Mannounced that Aliou Traore will spend the 202021 season on loan at Stade Malherbe Caen. anchester United on Monday The 19-year-old has made the temporary move to the Ligue 2 club to gain invaluable experience of first-team football in his...

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020