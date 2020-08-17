Left Menu
Development News Edition

Received complaints of Facebook officials ignoring hateful content, says Delhi assembly panel

The Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony has said that it has received multiple complaints addressed to its chairman Raghav Chadha alleging that Facebook officials deliberately ignored hateful content in India out of vested interests.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:51 IST
Received complaints of Facebook officials ignoring hateful content, says Delhi assembly panel
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony has said that it has received multiple complaints addressed to its chairman Raghav Chadha alleging that Facebook officials deliberately ignored hateful content in India out of vested interests. The committee said after careful deliberations over the allegations levelled in the complaints, it has decided to take immediate cognisance of this issue and has set its mechanism in motion.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha in a tweet said, "Interestingly, in a video featuring Mark Zuckerberg, the contents of a BJP leader's post during the Delhi riots were quoted as categorically offensive and hateful. Despite this officials of Facebook allegedly turned a blind eye to hate speech and communal hate-mongers. In view thereof it compels the committee to take immediate notice and get to the root of this issue with a view to painstakingly discern if there is any role or complicity of Facebook officials in Delhi riots." "Further, it has been decided to delve into the issue of any devious conspiracy/unholy nexus of hate-mongers and Facebook with oblique motives to wreak havoc in the country and more particularly in Delhi by disturbing peace and tranquillity and instigating communal disharmony," Raghav Chadha said in another tweet.

He said, "Summons are set to be sent for appearance to the concerned officials of Facebook in due course to ensure their presence before the committee for participating in the proceedings and the committee shall convene its meeting this week to initiate the proceedings forthwith." "The committee will facilitate state's endeavor to maintain and promote an irenic atmosphere and a conducive milieu of peace and pacification among different communities in Delhi. It is our aim to take action against any potential adversity which might cause communal discord," the AAP MLA said in another tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday. Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news about the Padma Shri awardees demise.Merchant took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the celebra...

Bombay HC orders SIT probe into death of man after alleged police brutality during lockdown

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Mumbai Police Commissioner to form a Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the death of a 22-year-old man after alleged police brutality in Vile Parle over COVID-19 lockdown violation. A division b...

Nomination process for election of Delhi Waqf Board ends, Amanatullah Khan set to become member

AAPs Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan is set to become the member of Delhi Waqf Board, the nomination process for which concluded on Monday. Except Khan, no other legislator has filed nomination for election on the post of member - MLA....

SC dismisses plea to direct authorities to immediately recover AGR dues from telcos

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the authorities to make immediate arrangements for the recovery of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues from telecom companies. The court is already loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020