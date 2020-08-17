Arjun Ram Meghwal tests negative for COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 and got discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Meghwal will be under home isolation for the next few days on the doctor's advice.

"I am discharged from AIIMS today after recovering from COVID-19. On medical advice, I will be in-home isolation for a few days," his tweet, translated from Hindi, read. He further thanked his doctors, the medical team, and his well-wishers for praying for his health.

Meghwal had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 8 and consequently was admitted to AIIMS. (ANI)