Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. concerned over neo-Nazi groups after Hungarian rainbow flags torn down

The U.S. Embassy in Budapest warned on Monday that neo-Nazi groups should not be tolerated after two rainbow flags were torn down from municipals buildings in the latest anti-LGBT incidents in Hungary. On Friday, a hardline soccer fan was detained by police on suspicion of tearing down a flag and burning it.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:13 IST
U.S. concerned over neo-Nazi groups after Hungarian rainbow flags torn down
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Embassy in Budapest warned on Monday that neo-Nazi groups should not be tolerated after two rainbow flags were torn down from municipals buildings in the latest anti-LGBT incidents in Hungary.

On Friday, a hardline soccer fan was detained by police on suspicion of tearing down a flag and burning it. And on Sunday, Elod Novak, vice president of the far-right fringe "Our Homeland Movement" removed the rainbow flag installed to mark Pride celebrations from the Budapest city hall, and threw it into a rubbish bin. Police detained Novak.

The embassy said it was "deeply concerned" about the incidents. "Freedom of expression is a fundamental right that should be able to be exercised without intimidation. Neo-Nazi or other hate groups should not be tolerated in any society," it said.

The comments were echoed in a statement by a group of embassies from around the world to mark 25th anniversary of Budapest Pride - being marked by a series of events and displays throughout the city this month as the traditional solidarity march was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. A government spokesman said authorities were doing their job as Hungary is a state where laws were respected.

Rights groups say hostility to LGBT+ people has increased since nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a third term in 2018. According to ILGA, an international lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex advocacy group, Hungary slipped the most in Europe in terms of rights in 2019, although it is still ahead of nearly all eastern European countries. Poland ranks last in the EU.

In Poland, where homophobia has been part of the ruling PiS party's ideology and election strategy, nationalists and defenders of LGBT rights faced off against each other in Warsaw on Sunday. Nationalists burnt a rainbow flag. "Those forces who fight against the biological dead end of homosexuality should team up internationally," Novak told Reuters, saying his group was watching developments in Poland.

Tamas Dombos, a board member of the Hungarian LGBT Alliance, expressed concern about far-right groups working together. "For an incident like this you only need a few people, this doesn't mean that the majority of society are behind them ... this is why it is important that the local (Budapest) councils are supporting our cause," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

161 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged from Chhatarpur care centre

A total 161 patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Monday which is the highest number of patients discharged in a day from the facility. The recovered patients...

9 members of Pawar's home, office staff test COVID-19 positive

Nine persons working at NCP chief Sharad Pawars residence in south Mumbai and members of his staff have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday. Pawars test results have come out negative, but he will be aske...

Second Test between England and Pakistan ends in a draw

The rain-affected second Test between England and Pakistan ended in a draw here on Monday. With this, the hosts retain their 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan.Resuming the day 5 from 71, England got off to a good star...

Incessant rain in T'gana, relief efforts on at several places

Hundreds of people were shifted to safer places in Telangana on Monday as several water bodies and the Godavari river were in spate due to incessant rain for the past few days, causing inundation of low-lying areas and damages to roads. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020