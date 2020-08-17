Left Menu
J-K LG directs for follow up action under Back to Village programme

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday directed for follow up of action under Back to Village programme. Taking a cue from the public response, he directed for the third phase of the ambitious Back to Village programme, which is likely to be held in the month of October.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha . Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday directed for follow up of action under Back to Village programme. Taking a cue from the public response, he directed for the third phase of the ambitious Back to Village programme, which is likely to be held in the month of October. He observed that public is the ultimate judge of the quality of works executed, and asked the officers to make sure that the rational demands projected by them during the first phase of B2V programme are reasonably fulfilled before launching the next phase of the programme.

The Lt Governor was reviewing the implementation of works under Back to Village programme at Raj Bhavan. The Lt Governor called for strengthening rural connectivity for the socio-economic development of the villages of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed on expediting rural connectivity and piped drinking water for all villages, as roads, power and drinking water are the basic requisites for the holistic development of any area. Work aggressively to connect every village that fulfils the norms of PMGSY, he added. The Lt Governor asked the Secretary, Jal Shakti Department to direct all his energy towards achieving the target of providing 100 per cent piped water under Jal Jeevan Mission by March 2022.

The Lt Governor directed the Secretary, Rural Development Department to prepare inventories and database of equipment and facilities in village Panchayats, besides updating B2V works on the web portal for the information of the public. "Identify most backward blocks for their development on the lines of Aspirational Districts", he added, asserting that development in the true sense would be ensured only if we are able to develop these backward areas.

The Lt Governor called for 100 per cent saturation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the benefit of a larger population and directed for establishment of playgrounds in every Panchayat under convergence mode. He also stressed on aggressive vaccination and immunization of livestock, as Jammu and Kashmir is lagging behind on this front. He also reviewed the preparations for the constitution of District Development and Planning Boards.

While taking a detailed assessment of the works executed under B2V programme, the Lt Governor was informed that a total of 4097 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 81 cr and around 1,405 works costing Rs 51 cr are in progress. Further, an amount of Rs 1400 cr has been released to the Panchayats under 14th Finance Commission. (ANI)

