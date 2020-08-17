Left Menu
Petition before AG seeks contempt action against Swara Bhaskar for 'derogatory' remark against SC

A petition has been filed before Attorney General of India KK Venugopal to procure consent under Section 15 of Contempt of Courts Act 1971 read with rule 3 of Contempt proceedings of the Supreme Court 1975, for initiating Criminal contempt proceedings against Swara Bhaskar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:15 IST
Petition before AG seeks contempt action against Swara Bhaskar for 'derogatory' remark against SC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The petition intends to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Bhaskar for passing derogatory and scandalous statements in the context of the Supreme Court of India on February 1, 2020, at a panel discussion organised by 'Mumbai Collective'.

The petition intends to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Bhaskar for passing derogatory and scandalous statements in the context of the Supreme Court of India on February 1, 2020, at a panel discussion organised by 'Mumbai Collective'.

The petition is filed by Advocate Anuj Saxena, Prakash Sharma, Mahek Maheshwari on behalf of Usha Shetty. (ANI)

