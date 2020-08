Punjab Cabinet approves 1-day mandated Vidhan Sabha session

Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave go-ahead for Vidhan Sabha to convene on August 28 for a one-day constitutionally mandated session on Monday. The decision was taken for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh present at a virtual conference meeting of the cabinet reviewing the COVID situation said he was not averse to imposing harsher measures to check further spread of the pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health, Punjab has 10,963 active cases, 19,431 recoveries and 812 fatalities as of August 17. (ANI)