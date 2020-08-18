Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador co-nominates U.S. official to lead Latam bank

El Salvador on Monday co-nominated White House adviser Mauricio Claver-Carone as its own candidate for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), following the lead of Guyana, as other voices continued to call for delaying the vote.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 06:59 IST
El Salvador co-nominates U.S. official to lead Latam bank

El Salvador on Monday co-nominated White House adviser Mauricio Claver-Carone as its own candidate for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), following the lead of Guyana, as other voices continued to call for delaying the vote. U.S. President Donald Trump's nomination of Claver-Carone has sparked controversy in the region and in the U.S. Congress because he would be the first person from outside the region to head Latin America's main development bank.

Claver-Carone, the son of Cuban immigrants, has garnered the support of 17 of the bank's 28 member countries, but Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica and Chile, and a top EU official have all urged a delay in the Sept. 12 vote. If some European countries join them, the four countries could thwart a vote. They control 22% of the vote and a quorum of at least 75% of the bank's voting shares must be present for the election to proceed.

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Monday said he was deeply concerned about Trump's nomination of Claver-Carone for the five-year term shortly before the Nov. 3 presidential election. He called the nomination "a breach of precedent that would lock in place for half a decade someone who is potentially out of step with the next administration and would threaten the IDB’s governance and effectiveness moving forward.”

Claver-Carone last week told Reuters that he could still serve if Trump loses the election, and warned that any move by a minority of shareholders to delay the election could jeopardize the bank's ability to raise funds in the future. Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday repeated his support for Claver-Carone in Bogota, as U.S. officials announced a joint initiative with Colombia that will bring $5 billion in private investments to a rural area.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

China launches anti-dumping probe into wine imports from Australia

Chinas Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it had begun an anti-dumping investigation into imports of wine from Australia following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry last month.The ant...

Singapore announces USD 5.8 billion to boost COVID-19 hit economy

Singapore has announced USD 5.8 billion to extend a wage subsidy programme to next March, as most sectors continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported South China Morning Post. The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister ...

Funding announced to support major housing project in Horowhenua

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has today announced funding to support a major housing project in Horowhenua that will help address the districts housing shortage and a business park to enable growth in the region.The projects are being...

Venezuela's COVID-19 infections set to overwhelm testing capacity, says opposition adviser

Venezuelas rate of infection of COVID-19 is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, likely leading to an artificial flattening of the contagion curve, a lawmaker and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020