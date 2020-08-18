Left Menu
Development News Edition

Object suspected as bomb in government building turns out false alarm, says Cameroon police

Yaounde | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:50 IST
Object suspected as bomb in government building turns out false alarm, says Cameroon police
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@JosephLE_)

Cameroonian police said that the object suspected of being a bomb spotted on August 17 morning in a ministerial building turned out to be a false alarm, according to a news report by Cameroon.org.

Yesterday, around 10:30 10:30 a.m. GMT the Cameroon police had received a phone call about a suspected explosive device placed in the building of the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reform where more than 100 officials work.

Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Joseph Lé has also informed on his official Twitter handle. He said, "A suspicious object, yes, but not a bomb. Situation under control. No damage. We have resumed work, after a systematic search of the building. New preventive measures are taken. Courage and vigilance dear all."

The Minister has thanked the security forces for the professionalism shown by their staff in averting a general panic that would have had serious consequences.

After the premises were immediately evacuated, security forces searched the building before spotting the suspicious package. The x-ray showed that it was in fact a timer for insulin injection, Cameroonian police told reporters.

An investigation has been opened to shed light on this false alarm, she added.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

China Sinopharm chief rules out high price for coronavirus vaccine

A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm could cost no more than 1,000 yuan 144.27 for two shots, state media on Tuesday quoted chairman Liu Jingzhen as saying. Sinopharm has...

COVID-19 impact: Boxing's Asian Championship in India postponed to 2021

The Asian Boxing Championship, which was to be held in India in November-December, has been postponed to next year owing to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national federations Secretary General Jay Kowli told PTI on Tue...

Manipur Health minister gives medical kits to truck drivers

Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh distributed medical kits to truck drivers and helpers at Keithelmanbi bazar in Imphal West district. The minister praised truck drivers for bringing essential commodities and m...

Nokia 5.3 may launch on August 25; HMD Global sends out press invites

HIGHLIGHT6.55-inch HD displaySnapdragon 665 SoC13MP quad-camera4,000mAh batteryLast week, Nokia 5.3 got listed on Nokia Indias official website and now HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones has reportedly sent out press invitations for a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020