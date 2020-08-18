Object suspected as bomb in government building turns out false alarm, says Cameroon police

Cameroonian police said that the object suspected of being a bomb spotted on August 17 morning in a ministerial building turned out to be a false alarm, according to a news report by Cameroon.org.

Yesterday, around 10:30 10:30 a.m. GMT the Cameroon police had received a phone call about a suspected explosive device placed in the building of the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reform where more than 100 officials work.

Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Joseph Lé has also informed on his official Twitter handle. He said, "A suspicious object, yes, but not a bomb. Situation under control. No damage. We have resumed work, after a systematic search of the building. New preventive measures are taken. Courage and vigilance dear all."

The Minister has thanked the security forces for the professionalism shown by their staff in averting a general panic that would have had serious consequences.

After the premises were immediately evacuated, security forces searched the building before spotting the suspicious package. The x-ray showed that it was in fact a timer for insulin injection, Cameroonian police told reporters.

An investigation has been opened to shed light on this false alarm, she added.