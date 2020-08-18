Satya Pal Malik appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

The present Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the Governor for Meghalaya by President Ram Nath Kovind.

While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and it was during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019.