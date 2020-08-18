SC Collegium approves elevation of six advocates as Delhi HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved a proposal for the elevation of six advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on August 17.

Among the advocates who have been approved to be elevated to Delhi High Court as judges are Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma, and Mini Pushkarana.