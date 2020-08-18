Kenya: Arrest of Senator Malala triggers protests among youths in Mumias town

The arrest of Senator Cleophas Malala has triggered protests among youths in Mumias town, Kakamega County on August 18, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

They lit bonfires on roads and were seen chanting 'no Malala, no peace'.

They also erected barricades along the busy Kakamega-Mumias road.

Cleophas Malalah later released unconditionally with the Director of Public Prosecutions saying there was no case for him to answer.

Malala was released at around 9 am, after spending the night at the police station where he protested the filthy state of the holding cells that had not been sanitized.

His lawyer Nelson Havi who is the president of the Law Society of Kenya has termed Malala's arrest as malicious since there were no charges preferred against him.

"There is malice in the actions against Senator Malala and the two other senators (Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Bomet's Christopher Langat). It is a politically motivated arrest," Havi told journalists outside Mumias Police Station.

However, before his release, there was drama at the police station after he locked himself inside his car in protest over the manner he was being treated by officers.

The Senator, who was arrested by detectives from DCI on Monday at his home in Kitengela, Nairobi, and driven to Kakamega, had said he would not leave his vehicle until his lawyers had arrived.