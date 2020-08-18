Left Menu
Former Paris town hall deputy under inquiry over suspected rape

The Paris public prosecutor opened a preliminary inquiry over the suspected rape of a minor against former Paris City Hall deputy mayor Christophe Girard. "Following statements ...published by the New York Times on Aug. 16 accusing Christophe Girard, the Paris public prosecutor has opened ...

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Paris public prosecutor opened a preliminary inquiry over the suspected rape of a minor against former Paris City Hall deputy mayor Christophe Girard.

"Following statements ...published by the New York Times on Aug. 16 accusing Christophe Girard, the Paris public prosecutor has opened ... a preliminary inquiry for rape by a person in a position of authority," the prosecutor said in a statement on Tuesday. Lawyers for the 64-year-old Girard could not be immediately reached for comment.

Le Parisien newspaper had earlier reported that Girard would be launching his own legal complaint for defamation against him. In its statement, the Paris prosecutor said the investigations regarding Girard would "aim to precisely assess if the reported facts could be defined as a criminal offence and if, given they occurred a long time ago, the time-limit for proceedings has already expired".

Girard, a member of the Socialist Party that runs the French capital, resigned as the city's cultural councillor last month in a surprise move.

