Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millions in India face eviction amid coronavirus recovery push

By Rina Chandran Aug 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of people were evicted across India during lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with millions more at risk of being uprooted as authorities push infrastructure projects to spur economic growth, housing rights campaigners said. At least 20,000 people were evicted from their homes between March 16 and July 31, despite court orders that banned such actions during lockdowns, according to a report published by the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:01 IST
Millions in India face eviction amid coronavirus recovery push

By Rina Chandran Aug 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of people were evicted across India during lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with millions more at risk of being uprooted as authorities push infrastructure projects to spur economic growth, housing rights campaigners said.

At least 20,000 people were evicted from their homes between March 16 and July 31, despite court orders that banned such actions during lockdowns, according to a report published by the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) in Delhi on Tuesday. In the last three years for which HLRN has records, at least 568,000 were forcibly removed from their homes across India, or 22 people every hour. Last year alone, more than 107,600 people were evicted.

"India's grave housing crisis has been exacerbated by the forced eviction and home demolition of marginalised, low-income communities - even during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shivani Chaudhry, HLRN's executive director. "Many of these evictions were likely carried out during the lockdown to take advantage of the curfew-like conditions, when movement of affected persons was restricted and they did not have access to legal remedies. This is indefensible," she said.

Nearly half of all evictions were for so-called city beautification drives, with infrastructure projects, conservation schemes and disaster management also being reasons for displacement, according to HLRN. In nearly all cases, authorities did not follow due process including giving sufficient notice, and only about a quarter of those removed were resettled, it said.

There is no official data on evictions in India. Officials in Delhi and Mumbai, which had evictions during the lockdown, did not respond to requests for comment, while an official in Gurugram near Delhi, which also had an eviction, said none took place then, and that notice is generally given.

"These are illegal structures on public land. By removing these structures and people who reside there, we are able to use the land in a manner that benefits more people," said Hariom Attri, a joint commissioner. Worldwide, eviction bans are ending as lockdowns lift, putting millions at risk of losing their homes.

The Indian government's Housing for All plan aims to create 20 million urban homes and 30 million rural homes by 2022. But implementation has been slow, and campaigners say it does not address the issue of homelessness. Last month, federal authorities approved a plan to develop affordable urban rental housing for migrant workers after millions of labourers fled lockdowns that left many without jobs and homes.

The government is also mapping rural residential areas and legalising nearly 2,000 informal settlements in Delhi, enabling millions of residents to get property rights. Yet nearly 15 million people live under the threat of displacement from infrastructure and development projects, including about 2 million people whose rights to forest land have been rejected, according to HLRN.

With the government keen to boost economic growth in the wake of the pandemic, people living at sites earmarked for mines, ports, dams and highways are likely to be removed, Chaudhry said. "With every house demolished, the state backtracks on its commitment of housing for all," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"It is important for the government to recognise forced evictions as gross violation of human rights. Even one person rendered homeless by the state is too many."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Continental launches new range of passenger vehicle tyres in India

Technology firm Continental on Tuesday said it has launched a new range of tyres for passenger vehicles in India. The German companys Generation 6 tyres -- UltraContact UC6 and ComfortContact CC6 -- are designed to cope with challenging roa...

Tigers LHP Skubal set for debut vs. White Sox

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila traveled with the team to Chicago for this weeks four-game series against the White Sox as the organization anticipates the major league debuts of a group of promising prospects. Im excited and nervou...

Snapdeal sees surge in sale of health monitoring devices in last 4 months

Online marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday said there has been a surge in demand for at-home diagnostic medical devices on its platform in the last four months as people continue to fear going to diagnostic centres for medical tests due to the ...

Jill Biden's path from reluctant politico to possible FLOTUS

Jill Biden is a prankster. Its the first thing most of her friends and former aides say when asked about her character. She once sneaked into a close aides birthday party dressed as catering staff and surprised him with a drink. She has dre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020