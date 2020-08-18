Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

As many as 78 new cases of COVID-19 and one death was reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:30 IST
Manipur reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 78 new cases of COVID-19 and one death was reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Tuesday. Out of the 78 new coronavirus cases, five cases are of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 4,765 including 1,221 central security personnel.

Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 1,958 cases are active, 2,789 cases are of discharged patients, and the death toll stands at 18. The recovery rate is 58.53 per cent, said the health department. With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country's COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC's PM-CARES decision: BJP hails verdict, attacks Rahul; Cong calls it 'body blow to transparency'

The Supreme Court decision on the PM CARES Fund evoked contrasting reactions from the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday, with the ruling party hailing it as a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi and the opposition party d...

UAE sees 'alarming' increase in coronavirus cases

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks is alarming and may herald further increases in the near future, the United Arab Emirates health minister said on Tuesday. The UAE registered 365 new cases and two death...

BJP 'scripted' northeast Delhi riots, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP engineered the northeast Delhi riots by instigating Hindus and provoking Muslims at the Shaheen Bagh protest, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the saffron party. The Delhi BJP said the AAP is on the back...

Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the league converted some officials to full-time employees, a respo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020