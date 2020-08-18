Lebanon's Hariri: punishment must be served after U.N.-backed tribunal verdict

Lebanon's Hariri: punishment must be served after U.N.-backed tribunal verdictReuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:07 IST
Lebanon's ex-Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he accepted the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal over the 2005 assassination of his father Rafik, but vowed he would not rest until punishment is served.
Hariri said it was time for the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement to assume responsibility after the tribunal convicted one of its members of conspiracy to kill Rafik al-Hariri, who was also a former prime minister.
"Hezbollah is the one that should make sacrifices today," he said. "I repeat: we will not rest until punishment is served."
