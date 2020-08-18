Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP HC posts PIL on alleged phone tapping of judges to Aug 20

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday took up for hearing a PIL, filed by a lawyer, on the alleged tapping of phones of some judges and posted it to August 20 after directing the state and the Central governments to file counters.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:26 IST
AP HC posts PIL on alleged phone tapping of judges to Aug 20
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday took up for hearing a PIL, filed by a lawyer, on the alleged tapping of phones of some judges and posted it to August 20 after directing the state and the Central governments to file counters. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice D Ramesh, also directed the petitioners lawyer to submit proof of the allegation that a senior IPS official was entrusted with the task of phone tapping.

The plea was filed by N Nimmi Grace. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, who presented the state government case, requested the court to make a media house party to the litigation as it came out with the story of the phones of High Court judges allegedly being tapped.

Reddy, in fact, contended that the PIL was not maintainable as the source of information of the petitioner was not reliable and "seems like a childish play." The bench asked the additional AG why the matter could not be investigated. It asked the government to file a counter by Thursday and adjourned the hearing to August 20.

Meanwhile, state Director General of Police D G Sawang wrote to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu saying the police did not receive any complaint on phone tapping by "private persons and miscreants" using cutting-edge technology. Responding to the TDP chief's letter to the Prime Minister seeking a probe by a Central agency into the alleged phone tapping by the YSR Congress government, the DGP said: "Since the averments are grave in nature, it would only be appropriate that such violations of the provisions of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Information Technology Act, 2000, may kindly be submitted to this office for prompt necessary action as per due process in accordance with law." Chandrababu Naidu wondered why the DGP had to react to a letter he addressed to the Prime Minister.

"I wrote many letters to the DGP on various issues but he never cared to respond. How could he ask for evidence from me when I made allegations about phone tapping," he asked, in a teleconference with his party leaders.

State Home Minister M Sucharita reiterated on Tuesday that the allegation of illegal phone tapping was "false." It was a conspiracy by the TDP chief to get away from the investigation into the land scandal in Amaravati, she alleged, but warned that "none can escape" from the law.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura: 2 held for looting jewellery, other items worth Rs 60 lakh from jeweller's employee

Police on Tuesday arrested five men after a brief exchange of fire, hours after they looted jewellery and other items worth Rs 60 lakh from a jewellers employee when he was on his way to their shop, an official said. The accused received ...

Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria

A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Rus...

Belarus president remains defiant as strikes widen

More workers in Belarus joined a widening strike Tuesday as they press for the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has extended his 26-year rule in an election the opposition says was rigged. Lukashenko has blun...

Mali mutiny sparks fear of coup as officials detained

Soldiers in Mali took up arms in the garrison town of Kati on Tuesday and detained senior military officers in an apparent mutiny, raising fears of a coup after several months of anti-government demonstrations calling for the presidents res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020