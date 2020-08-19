Norway expels Russian diplomat over spy case
Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:26 IST
Norway's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it had decided to expel a Russian diplomat following the recent arrest in Oslo of a Norwegian citizen suspected of espionage.
Norwegian police on Monday said the Norwegian man was suspected of illegally handing information to the Russian diplomat, who it believes to be an intelligence officer. The diplomat, who was not named, worked at the trade section of the Russian embassy in Oslo, Norwegian foreign ministry spokeswoman Trude Maaseide told reporters.
"He has engaged in actions that are incompatible with his role and status as a diplomat," Maaseide said. Risk management and quality assurance consultancy DNV GL late on Tuesday said the Norwegian suspect worked at its oil and gas unit, specialising in 3D printing and materials technology.
