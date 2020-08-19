BJP MLA Mahesh Negi questioned by Uttarakhand Police over sexual harassment complaint

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Negi was on Wednesday questioned by the police at Nehru Colony Police Station in Dehradun in connection with a complaint alleging sexual harassment filed against him by a woman. According to the police, the woman has been made a part of the investigation.

The woman had alleged that the BJP MLA had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA. "The woman has been made a part of the investigation. BJP MLA Mahesh Negi was today called as party of the preliminary investigation into the complaint," Station House Officer Dilbar Singh Negi told reporters here.

Police said that they have also gathered information from the restaurants where the complainant reportedly met the wife of the MLA before a complaint was filed in the matter. Notably, Uttarakhand women's commission chief Vijaya Barthwal had yesterday asked senior superintendent of police (SSP) Almora to investigate and submit a report by August 29 after a woman alleged that Mahesh Negi had sexually harassed her.

Uttarakhand BJP spokesman Vinay Goyal had earlier said that this is a serious matter that needs to be investigated and added that the party will take a further decision on the MLA after an investigation by the police and other agencies. Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had earlier this week said that the wife of the BJP MLA has filed an FIR alleging blackmail by the woman.

The woman, who leveled the allegation, had earlier released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it doesn't match that of her husband.