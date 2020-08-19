NGT directs CPCB to finalise environmental permissions of railway stations in 6 months

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to finalise within six months on the application of railway stations seeking requisite permission to operate. The green panel noted that out of the 720 major railway stations across the country, only 11 have applied for 'consent' in terms of the Water Act and Air Act and only three have applied for 'authorisation' under the statutory rules under the Environment Protection Act. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said for failure to comply with the law, the CPCB, state pollution control boards and other statutory authorities will be at liberty to take coercive measures as per law. "The railway board may have its own monitoring mechanism at different levels, including headquarters for compiling information of status of compliance of environmental laws," the bench said. The remaining major railway stations (out of 720) may apply for requisite consents/ authorisations within three months from today, it said. "However, charges will be payable only from April 1, 2020 and arrears will not be liable to be paid. The decision on consents/authorisations be taken within three months thereafter," the bench said. The NGT directed the state pollution control boards to ensure that solid waste and plastic waste collected from railway compartments is brought to destined stations and processed and disposed of along with waste collected from the station for which a mechanism has been established.

"With regard to sewage, no faecal matter is disposed of on stations. Bio-toilets are properly evacuated and sewage taken to STP. Treated and disinfected effluent is used for non-potable use," it said. "A time-bound action plan has been prepared for clearing garbage littered along railway tracks, clearing encroachments and enforcing prohibition of open defecation under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan," it said. The tribunal had earlier said that railway stations across the country are required to obtain necessary environmental permissions as several polluting activities take place there. It had said there can be no dispute about the proposition that the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 also applies to major railway stations. The NGT had earlier directed the Railways to identify and develop at least 36 stations as 'eco-smart stations' and to submit an action plan for maintaining cleanliness on platforms and tracks. The green panel had asked the Comptroller and Auditor General to conduct a performance audit at regular intervals. The NGT had said there was an urgent need for the railways to put in place an effective implementation and monitoring mechanism with provisions of fixing accountability of individuals in respect of solid waste disposal, littering of solid and plastic wastes, defecation, etc. The NGT was hearing a petition filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania seeking steps to check pollution on railway properties, particularly on tracks.