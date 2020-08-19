Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs CPCB to finalise environmental permissions of railway stations in 6 months

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to finalise within six months on the application of railway stations seeking requisite permission to operate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:31 IST
NGT directs CPCB to finalise environmental permissions of railway stations in 6 months

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to finalise within six months on the application of railway stations seeking requisite permission to operate. The green panel noted that out of the 720 major railway stations across the country, only 11 have applied for 'consent' in terms of the Water Act and Air Act and only three have applied for 'authorisation' under the statutory rules under the Environment Protection Act. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said for failure to comply with the law, the CPCB, state pollution control boards and other statutory authorities will be at liberty to take coercive measures as per law. "The railway board may have its own monitoring mechanism at different levels, including headquarters for compiling information of status of compliance of environmental laws," the bench said. The remaining major railway stations (out of 720) may apply for requisite consents/ authorisations within three months from today, it said. "However, charges will be payable only from April 1, 2020 and arrears will not be liable to be paid. The decision on consents/authorisations be taken within three months thereafter," the bench said. The NGT directed the state pollution control boards to ensure that solid waste and plastic waste collected from railway compartments is brought to destined stations and processed and disposed of along with waste collected from the station for which a mechanism has been established.

"With regard to sewage, no faecal matter is disposed of on stations. Bio-toilets are properly evacuated and sewage taken to STP. Treated and disinfected effluent is used for non-potable use," it said. "A time-bound action plan has been prepared for clearing garbage littered along railway tracks, clearing encroachments and enforcing prohibition of open defecation under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan," it said. The tribunal had earlier said that railway stations across the country are required to obtain necessary environmental permissions as several polluting activities take place there. It had said there can be no dispute about the proposition that the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 also applies to major railway stations. The NGT had earlier directed the Railways to identify and develop at least 36 stations as 'eco-smart stations' and to submit an action plan for maintaining cleanliness on platforms and tracks. The green panel had asked the Comptroller and Auditor General to conduct a performance audit at regular intervals. The NGT had said there was an urgent need for the railways to put in place an effective implementation and monitoring mechanism with provisions of fixing accountability of individuals in respect of solid waste disposal, littering of solid and plastic wastes, defecation, etc. The NGT was hearing a petition filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania seeking steps to check pollution on railway properties, particularly on tracks.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajput case: SC's single judge bench invokes power under Article 142 for "complete justice"

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court Wednesday exercised its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice while approving CBI probe in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Article...

DIY projects ramp up in pandemic, and so do sales at Lowe's

Comparable store sales in the US surged 35.1 per cent at Lowes and online orders more than doubled with Americans spending much more time at home during the pandemic. The report comes one day after Home Depot reported similarly explosive sa...

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team to visit Mumbai for probe into actor's death

After getting a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, a CBI team will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further, the agency said on Wednesday. The CBI, which took over the probe into an FIR registered by ...

15-year-old girl raped by 5 persons in Tripura

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Tripuras Sepahijala district, police said on Wednesday. The five persons forcibly took the girl to a jungle near Dewan Bazar area and raped her while she was returning from her elder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020