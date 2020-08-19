Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED raids premises linked to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, associates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at around 20 premises linked to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad and his associates in connection with a money laundering case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:42 IST
ED raids premises linked to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, associates
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at around 20 premises linked to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad and his associates in connection with a money laundering case. The ED covered 20 premises linked to Maulana Saad and his trust, sources told ANI.

According to sources, raids were conducted at seven places in Delhi, and at other places including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Surat and Ankelashwar. The economic offences watchdog had in April this year registered a money laundering case against Maulana Saad and others. Complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been registered based on a predicate offence registered by the Delhi Police.

Nine people, including Maulana Saad and his son are on the directorate's radar. Sources said that the ED is looking at the personal finances and money received by his trust and is also investigating the charges of alleged money laundering against Maulana Saad and some other office bearers and associates of the Tablighi Jamaat.

On March 31, Delhi Police had registered a case against Maulana Saad and others of Tablighi Jamaat under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 read with several other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin regarding restriction of social/political/religious gathering and for taking safety measures, including social distancing for prevention of COVID-19. Later Delhi police had added Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC after several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event succumbed to coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

KKR coach McCullum says will give Shubman some leadership role

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum wants to give some leadership role in some capacity to talented youngster Shubman Gill whose batting lower down the order copped much criticism last season. Basically a top-order batsman, th...

EU backs Belarus pro-democracy rallies, rejects poll results

European Union leaders on Wednesday said they stand beside the people protesting for democratic rights in Belarus, underlining that the EU rejects the election results that kept the countrys leader of 26 years in power and is preparing a li...

Slovenia's government warns against travel to Croatia

Slovenia is urging its citizens to return from Croatia by the end of the week or face an obligatory two-week quarantine after the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise there, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.The situation is so...

Greek cargo ship fire in Arabian Sea kills 1, injures 1

A Greek-flagged cargo ship with 18 crew on board caught fire in the Arabian Sea early on Wednesday, leaving one crew member dead and another one injured, Greeces Shipping Ministry said. The ship had been sailing without cargo from the Unite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020