Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra government gives nod to 'YSR Asara' scheme aimed at women empowerment

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday gave its nod for 'YSR Asara' scheme aimed at women empowerment along with two other schemes YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:50 IST
Andhra government gives nod to 'YSR Asara' scheme aimed at women empowerment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday gave its nod for 'YSR Asara' scheme aimed at women empowerment along with two other schemes YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. Briefing the media here on Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that YSR Asara Scheme, which is one among the YSR Congress party's poll promises Navaratnalu, is aimed at empowering women and improving their financial stability.

As many as 9,33,180 women groups with 90 lakh women will be benefited from a total expenditure of Rs 27,169 crore in the next four years by spending Rs 6792.21 crore in 2020-21. Under this scheme, the State government would waive off the loans of the DWCRA groups in four instalments. "In addition to this, the state cabinet finalised the launching dates for two schemes YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana plus on September 1, aimed at providing a complete nutritional diet to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children with a budget of Rs 1863 crore for the year 2020-21. Similarly, the YSR Vidya Kanuka scheme is set for launch on September 5, with an expenditure of Rs 648.09 crore in order to facilitate 43 lakh students with three pairs of uniforms, shoes, school bags, notebooks and textbooks," Venkataramaiah informed.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to provide quality rice at the doorstep of the cardholders. In this context, the cabinet approved to start this initiative across the State from December 1, for which the state government will be spending Rs 480 Crore for sortexed rice and Rs 296 Crore for door delivering the ration supplies. In regard to this, with a budget of Rs 550 Crore as many as 9,260 vehicles would be provided for the unemployed youth of BC, SC, ST and Minorities with 60 per cent subsidy to take up the deliveries. Apart from this, the cabinet also approved YSR Bheema (life Insurance), which would be applicable for the 1.5 crore ration cardholders across the State, with a total budget of Rs 583.5 crore. The cabinet gave a green signal for key initiatives like the recruitment of 51 Divisional Development Officer posts in the Panchayati Raj Department, DPR by RITES company for phase-1 construction of Bhavanapadu port with Rs 3669.95 crore, state's new Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 and the amendment of AP Aquaculture Seed quality Control Act.

The AP cabinet gave in-principle approval for the establishment of an electronic manufacturing cluster in Kopparthi in YSR Kadapa district aiming to create employment for one lakh along with Rs 10,000 crore investment. In regard to this, the State government is going to spend Rs 730 crore for creating basic infrastructure. In addition to this, the cabinet approved the setting up of Bulk-drug Park in East Godavari district with an investment of Rs 6940 crore. On these lines, the cabinet gave a nod for establishing AP Bulk-drug Infrastructure Corporation. The cabinet also approved to develop a hydropower generating unit in Visakhapatnam by establishing two units with a capacity of 115 MW each with a budget of Rs 510 crore. The cabinet gave approval for the establishment of police subdivision and traffic police station at Rayachoti and sanctioned 76 home guard posts of the YSR Kadapa district. Besides these, the cabinet discussed the agriculture and marketing issues, especially farm mechanization and market intervention. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian electoral list dominated by Sisi supporters wins Senate election

A 100-member closed electoral list dominated by supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won a third of the seats in a newly created Senate, the head of the National Election Authority said on Wednesday. Only about 8 million of...

Google brings 'Kormo Jobs' app to India

Google on Wednesday said it is bringing its Kormo Jobs Android app to India to help job seekers find and apply for positions across India. The tech giant, which introduced Jobs last year in India as part of Google Pay to connect job seekers...

WB Police searches Arjun Singh's residence, BJP MP alleges vendetta politics

West Bengal Police Wednesday searched the residence of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in connection with a corruption case, police said. Singh denied the charges of corruption and alleged that the r...

Kuwait parliament approves new wealth fund law, delays debt reform

Kuwaits parliament on Wednesday approved a law to make transfers of state revenue to one of its sovereign wealth funds conditional on budget surpluses, a move which will provide more than 12 billion in much needed liquidity to the treasury....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020