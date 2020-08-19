Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welcome SC decision to transfer Sushant case to CBI: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to transfer actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:20 IST
Welcome SC decision to transfer Sushant case to CBI: Ramdas Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Ramdas Athawale welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to transfer actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday. "I welcome the decision of the CBI probe by the Supreme Court and I am confident that now Sushant's family will get justice," said the national president of the Republican Party of India.

Athawale added that the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government were unable to conduct a proper investigation and despite the fact that such a long amount of time had passed since the incident the investigation could not reach any decision. "This was unfortunate. Now justice is being served to Sushant's family," the release said.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Earlier in the day, Bihar Police Association president Mritunjay Singh slammed the Mumbai Police, said that the whole country was "aware how much effort" was being made by the Mumbai Police in investigating the case."The entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested for hoisting 'Khalistani’ flag at village chaupal in Sirsa

The Haryana Police has arrested four miscreants for allegedly hoisting a flag with Khalistan Zindabad written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali area of Sirsa district. The incident had taken place on August 15, a Haryana Police spo...

'Tiger King' zoo closing down, owner blames animal rights 'loons'

The private wildcat zoo at the center of the hit Netflix series Tiger King is closing its doors permanently, its owner said, citing pressure from animal rights activists and inspectors. As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effe...

Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in J&K encounters

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was among the three militants killed in two encounters with the security forces in Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. A militant was killed in an encounter in Shopian, while two ultras -- including LeT comman...

As White House pushes 'skinny' COVID-19 bill, Democrat sees September action

The White House on Wednesday pushed for Congress to take up a narrow coronavirus economic relief bill that Democrats have long rejected, while a leading Senate Democrat said real action may come soon after the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020