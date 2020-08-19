Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-payment of wages is breach of workers' right to life: HC

They also sought a direction to the factory to implement the safety measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had paid the workers less than half the wages in March, April and May, said the petition filed through senior counsel Gayatri Singh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:47 IST
Non-payment of wages is breach of workers' right to life: HC
Bombay High Court. [File image] Image Credit: ANI

Denying or delaying payment of wages to workers is a violation of their right to life guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday. A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N R Borkar made the observation while ordering a company to pay the wages withheld during lockdown.

The petitioners, around 150 workers of a steel factory in Raigad, had moved the HC through their union. They also sought a direction to the factory to implement the safety measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had paid the workers less than half the wages in March, April and May, said the petition filed through senior counsel Gayatri Singh. Moreover, prior to lockdown, the company had not paid them wages for December, January and February, the plea claimed.

While they had been asked to stay off work in March after the lockdown was implemented, the factory subsequently reopened. But the safety measures in view of the pandemic were not implemented, nor any arrangement was made to ferry the workers to and from the factory despite the absence of public transportation, the petition said.

As a result, several workers were unable to rejoin work. This led to a dispute between workers and the factory owners which resulted in delay in payment of dues, the petition said.

The petitioners also said that a previous HC order in May this year had directed the factory owners to pay the workers their dues for the months prior to the lockdown, but no payment was made. The factory owners, however, denied the allegations and said that the union had arrived at an informal settlement with them, under which workers had been paid their dues in installments.

The court held that the petitioners could not be denied their wages on the basis of an informal settlement. "Denial of due wages either by way of non-payment or by way of deferred payment or by way of installments would certainly infringe upon the cherished human right of a workman under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the bench said.

"Right to life guaranteed in any civilized society implies the right to food, water, a decent environment, education, medical care and shelter. "Pausing here for a moment, we may ask ourselves whether in the absence of due wages or delayed payment of due wages by several months not authorized under the Payment of Wages Act, can a person be said to live with human dignity?" the bench asked in its judgment.

It went on to say that the answer to the question was "pretty obvious," as denial of wages, or delays by way of deferment, or payment through installments certainly breached the workers' right to life. The bench directed that the May order of the HC be implemented and the petitioners be paid their full wages due for the period before the lockdown.

It also directed the local labor commission authorities to resolve the complaint filed by the union within three months. The high court also directed the government authorities to carry out inspection of the factory to check if all safety measures for prevention of virus infections had been implemented.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shakira hits 30-million mark on YouTube

Adding another feather to her hat, singing sensation Shakira has surpassed the 30-million mark on YouTube. According to Billboard, the Colombian star reached 30 million subscribers on her official artist channel, joining a group of 15 other...

Belarusian activist to press fight against Lukashenko with opposition leader

Belarusian activist Veronika Tsepkalo plans to meet opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Lithuania to discuss their next steps towards ousting President Alexander Lukashenko, but she indicated she would not return to her country so...

Inter-district state transport bus service to resume in Maharashtra from tomorrow

The Maharashtra government will resume inter-district state transport bus service from Thursday. With Ganpati Utsav to start in Maharashtra, many passengers will be travelling from one district to another. During Ganpati Utsav, millions of ...

Four arrested for hoisting 'Khalistani’ flag at village chaupal in Sirsa

The Haryana Police has arrested four miscreants for allegedly hoisting a flag with Khalistan Zindabad written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali area of Sirsa district. The incident had taken place on August 15, a Haryana Police spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020