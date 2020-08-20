Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on UAE-based companies

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans this week to push for a reimposition of all United Nations sanctions on Iran, after the U.N. Security Council rejected Washington's earlier bid to extend an arms embargo on the country. "The Iranian regime uses Mahan Air as a tool to spread its destabilizing agenda around the world, including to the corrupt regimes in Syria and Venezuela," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:07 IST
U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on UAE-based companies
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two United Arab Emirates-based companies, the U.S. Treasury Department said, accusing them of providing material support to Iranian airline Mahan Air. The Treasury in a statement said Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC provided key parts and logistics services for Mahan Air, which is blacklisted under U.S. measures to fight terrorism and proliferators of weapons of mass destruction.

The Treasury also slapped sanctions on Amin Mahdavi, a UAE-based Iranian national, for owning or controlling Parthia Cargo. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans this week to push for a reimposition of all United Nations sanctions on Iran, after the U.N. Security Council rejected Washington's earlier bid to extend an arms embargo on the country.

"The Iranian regime uses Mahan Air as a tool to spread its destabilizing agenda around the world, including to the corrupt regimes in Syria and Venezuela," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. "The United States will continue to take action against those supporting this airline," he added.

Wednesday's action freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. The Treasury said services provided by the two blacklisted companies help Mahan Air sustain its fleet and allow it to carry out activities in support of Tehran. These include transporting "terrorists and lethal cargo to Syria" in support of President Bashar al-Assad and recently transporting Iranian technicians and technical equipment to Venezuela, the department said.

Separately, criminal charges were filed against Parthia Cargo and Mahdavi on Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. The charges relate to the alleged unlicensed re-export of U.S.-export controlled aircraft parts to Iran, the Treasury said. An affidavit filed in court by an FBI agent to support the criminal charges alleges that Mahdavi, managing director of Parthia Cargo, in 2017 acknowledged to U.S. officials that he knew a U.S. government license was needed to ship U.S. aircraft parts to Iran.

But Mahdavi went ahead and shipped an aircraft part to an Iranian air transport company without obtaining a license, the Justice Department said. It accused Mahdavi and Parthia Cargo of criminally conspiring with companies and individuals outside the United States, and falsely telling a U.S. parts supplier goods would not be shipped to Iran without U.S. government permission. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have spiked since Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

LeT commander involved in killing of CRPF jawans among 2 killed in Handwara encounter

One of the two terrorists, who was killed in an encounter in Handwara on Wednesday, has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police IGP, Kashmir. Lone was involved in the...

UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, the UN said Wednesday. The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatal...

U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on UAE-based companies

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two United Arab Emirates-based companies, the U.S. Treasury Department said, accusing them of providing material support to Iranian airline Mahan Air. The Treasury in a statement said Part...

Mumbai's water cut reduced to 10 per cent

As the water stock in the dams supplying water to the city improved to 85 per cent, the current 20 per cent water cut will be reduced to 10 per cent from August 21, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday. The civic body ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020