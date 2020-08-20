FIR registered after side wall collapsed damaging many cars in Delhi
Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a first information report (FIR) at Saket Police Station after a complaint was received by the people whose vehicles were damaged after a side wall in the Saket area's J Block collapsed following the incessant downpour in Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:22 IST
Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a first information report (FIR) at Saket Police Station after a complaint was received by the people whose vehicles were damaged after a side wall in the Saket area's J Block collapsed following the incessant downpour in Delhi. "An FIR under Section 427 IPC (Mischief causing damage) has been registered at Saket Police Station after a complaint was received by the owners of the damaged vehicles," informed the Delhi Police.
Earlier today, a number of vehicles damaged in the Saket area's J Block, after a side wall collapsed following the incessant downpour in the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department, the capital is going to get more rainfall till August 23 with a generally cloudy sky. The temperature would range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)
