Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook wins preliminary approval to settle facial recognition lawsuit

The social media company had in July raised its settlement offer by $100 million to $650 million in relation to the lawsuit, in which Illinois users accused it of violating the U.S. state's Biometric Information Privacy Act. The revised settlement agreement resolved the court's concerns, leading to the preliminary approval of the class action settlement, Judge James Donato wrote in an order filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:17 IST
Facebook wins preliminary approval to settle facial recognition lawsuit

Facebook Inc won preliminary approval late on Wednesday from a federal court for settlement of a lawsuit that claimed it illegally collected and stored biometric data of millions of users without their consent. The social media company had in July raised its settlement offer by $100 million to $650 million in relation to the lawsuit, in which Illinois users accused it of violating the U.S. state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The revised settlement agreement resolved the court's concerns, leading to the preliminary approval of the class action settlement, Judge James Donato wrote in an order filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. "Preliminary approval of the amended stipulation of class action settlement, Dkt. No. 468, is granted, and a final approval hearing is set for January 7, 2021," the judge said in the eight-page order.

Facebook allegedly violated the state's law through its "Tag Suggestions" feature, which allowed users to recognize their Facebook friends from previously uploaded photos, according to the lawsuit, which began in 2015. The company has recently faced criticism from lawmakers and regulators over its privacy practices. Last year, it agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine to settle a Federal Trade Commission data privacy probe.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reds broadcaster Brennaman pulled off air after slur

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was yanked off the air Wednesday night after he made a homophobic slur. Brennaman apparently thought his microphone was off when he made the comment on Fox Sports Ohio. The Reds were playing the fi...

Nigeria: NCDMB expects to achieve 70 percent local content level till 2027

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, has said that the 10 years strategic roadmap embarked upon since 2018, is on course to achieving 70 percent Nigerian manpower content level in th...

Bryan twins not in US Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card

Bob and Mike Bryan were not on the entry list released for mens doubles at the U.S. Open, possibly signaling the end of the 42-year-old American twins record-breaking careers. The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles togeth...

Australia need to 'compromise on domestic schedule' to keep game going: Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that compromises in the domestic schedule need to be made in order to keep the game going in times of coronavirus. Langer will head to the UK on Sunday with the rest of the Australia squad for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020