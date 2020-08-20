Left Menu
NGT junks plea to protect, preserve quality of water, air

The plea referred to media reports and said that water in these rivers become clean during the lockdown as various industries stopped discharge of effluents. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it has already passed several directions in this regard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:46 IST
The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking to protect, preserve and maintain quality of water in Ganga and Yamuna Rivers. The plea referred to media reports and said that water in these rivers become clean during the lockdown as various industries stopped discharge of effluents.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it has already passed several directions in this regard. “The issue in substance relates to enforcement of law in general. There can be no quarrel with the proposition raised in the application.

“Question is of enforcement of law. The Tribunal has already issued directions for preventing pollution of Ganga and Yamuna and for preventing discharge of sewage and effluents in water bodies,” the bench said. The tribunal was hearing the plea filed by one K C Mittal seeking a direction to protect, preserve and maintain the quality of water and air as presently prevailing, which could be obtained during the lockdown.  The applicant has referred to media reports that due to lockdown Ganga and Yamuna Rivers have become substantially pollution free as discharge of pollutants from various industries has stopped.  “Pollution from manmade causes must be stopped to give effect to the right of the citizens to clean environment.  “However, due to lack of proper implementation of law, pollution continues to be discharged into the rivers and it is not being prevented by the statutory authorities. Similar is the position of air pollution,” the plea said.

