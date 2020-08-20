2 deaths, 117 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police

As many as 117 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in the Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours, said the police on Thursday.

With this, the total number of Coronavirus positive police personnel in Maharashtra reached 12,877, including 2,255 active cases, 10,491 recoveries, and 131 deaths to date.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases stand at 1,60,728 in Maharashtra. While the cured/discharged/migrated cases stand are 4,46,881, the death toll has reached 21,033 in the state.