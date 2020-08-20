Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for COVID-19

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. "After noticing a few symptoms, I decided to get myself tested for COVID-19 and I tested positive," the Union Minister informed through a tweet.

The Minister further said that he has been hospitalised upon doctor's advice. "Based on the doctor's advice, I have been admitted into a hospital. I request those who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested. May you all stay healthy and look after yourself," he added.

India's coronavirus tally breached the 28 lakh cases mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases while 977 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in India taking the number of deaths to 53,866, it added.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)