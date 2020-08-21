Left Menu
Bangladeshi woman apprehended in WB's Nadia while illegally crossing border

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by BSF troops in Nadia district in West Bengal while she was crossing the border illegally.

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by BSF troops in Nadia district in West Bengal while she was crossing the border illegally. "On August 20, 2020, acting on specific information about the illegal crossing of few Bangladeshi nationals the Company Commander had alerted the troops of BOP- Hazarakhal. At around 0425 hours on August 19, 2020, troops observed a suspicious moment of few persons moving towards Indian side from Bangladesh," an official release said.

"On being challenged by the BSF troops they started running towards Bangladesh. BSF troops chased them and succeeded in the apprehension of one woman, whereas other two persons managed to flee taking advantage of high crop, bad weather and darkness. The apprehended woman was taken under custody and brought to the BOP- Hazarakhal," it said. The woman identified herself as Khalida Sheikh (40) from Jessore, Bangladesh and revealed that she is staying in Mumbai with her husband Rizwan Rafiullah Sheikh who is Bangladeshi for last 20 years.

Her husband is a hawker by profession and she works as a housemaid in Mumbai. "She has been visiting her native village in Bangladesh illegally at least once in every year, this time she came from Mumbai and entered illegally into Bangladesh in January 2020, through the border of Jayantipur near Petrapol, Distt- North 24 Parganas, with help of two Indian human traffickers after paying Rs 6,000. The names of these touts are Anoop and Ismail who belong to border village Jayantipur, Bangaon area, North 24 Parganas," read the release.

However, when she contacted Anup and Ismail they told her that it is difficult to cross International Boundary through the area of border out post Jayantipur due to strictness of BSF. Then she contacted one human trafficker named Mukhtar from Bangladesh for getting help to cross over to India but she failed in the attempt.

BSF troops recovered Aadhar card, Voter Card issued by District authority Mumbai city and Pan Card from her possession. (ANI)

