Morocco: King Mohammed VI pardons 673 people on Youth Day

Rabat | 21-08-2020
On the occasion of the Youth Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 673 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of justice, according to a news report by Maghreb Arabe Presse.
The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 522 and are divided into:
- 220 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison term.
- 298 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.
- 4 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.
The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 151 and are divided into:
- 70 people who benefited from pardon over their prison terms or remaining prison sentence.
- 6 people who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.
- 70 people had their fines annulled.
- 3 people who benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines as well.
- 2 people who benefited from pardon over their fines and a remaining prison sentence.
The royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.
Earlier, King Mohammed VI had warned for potential new lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike in the country. The warning came as a jump in infections in the once-bustling tourist hub of Marrakech strained health services and led to protests by medical staff in recent days.
