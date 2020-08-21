Left Menu
Morocco: King Mohammed VI pardons 673 people on Youth Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:09 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / UNclimatechange

On the occasion of the Youth Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 673 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of justice, according to a news report by Maghreb Arabe Presse.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 522 and are divided into:

  • 220 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison term.
  • 298 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.
  • 4 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 151 and are divided into:

  • 70 people who benefited from pardon over their prison terms or remaining prison sentence.
  • 6 people who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.
  • 70 people had their fines annulled.
  • 3 people who benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines as well.
  • 2 people who benefited from pardon over their fines and a remaining prison sentence.

The royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.

Earlier, King Mohammed VI had warned for potential new lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike in the country. The warning came as a jump in infections in the once-bustling tourist hub of Marrakech strained health services and led to protests by medical staff in recent days.

