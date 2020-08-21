Poland supports efforts to provide Navalny with best treatment - PM
Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison. A doctor on Friday said his condition had improved a little overnight.
"I am very concerned with the reports of Alexei Navalny poisoning, his health and the refusal to allow him to be transferred out of Russia. We need to be 100% sure that his safety is guaranteed. Poland supports the efforts to provide Mr. Navalny with best available treatment," Morawiecki said on Twitter.
