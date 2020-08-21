Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong court blocks release of first person charged under new security law

Police said Tong Ying-kit, 23, carried a sign reading "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," and drove his motorbike into officers, knocking down several on a narrow street, before falling over and getting arrested. The government of the Asian financial hub has said the protest slogan connotes separatism or subversion under the new law, stoking concern over freedom of expression in the former British colony.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:23 IST
Hong Kong court blocks release of first person charged under new security law
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark decision, a Hong Kong court denied on Friday a bid for the release of the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under a new national security law in the Chinese-ruled city. Police said Tong Ying-kit, 23, carried a sign reading "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," and drove his motorbike into officers, knocking down several on a narrow street, before falling over and getting arrested.

The government of the Asian financial hub has said the protest slogan connotes separatism or subversion under the new law, stoking concern over freedom of expression in the former British colony. Two judges of Hong Kong's High Court rejected Tong's application for release from detention, and set Tuesday for a bail hearing.

"The applicant's application for a writ of habeas corpus is dismissed," judges Anderson Chow and Alex Lee said in the ruling, adding that Tong should have instead sought review of an order that denied him bail. Tong was denied bail last month, with the case adjourned to Oct. 6, as prosecutors sought more time to collect evidence.

He was among more than 300 demonstrators against the new law who were arrested by police on July 1, less than 24 hours after it was unveiled and took effect. Hong Kong's common law has traditionally allowed defendants to seek release unless prosecutors can show lawful grounds for their detention.

But the burden is now placed on the defendant, under the new law drafted by Beijing, which is not a common law jurisdiction and where the judiciary is controlled by the Communist Party. Article 42 says, "No bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security."

The national security law has drawn wide criticism in the West for jeopardising basic rights and freedoms the global financial hub was promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Supporters of the law, which provides for jail terms of up to life for anything China considers to be secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces, say it would bring stability after a year of pro-democracy and anti-China unrest.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cameron White calls time on professional career, to focus on coaching

Former Australia all-rounder Cameron White on Friday announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing down curtains on a career that spanned almost two decades. The 37-year-old, who played four Tests, 91 ODIs, and 47 T20Is and a...

Soccer-Man United captain Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was detained for questioning on the Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said on Friday.Offic...

India to see gas share rise to 10 pc by 2025: GAIL director

India may see the share of natural gas in its energy basket rise to 10 percent by 2025 as a result of massive investment push in the creation of infrastructure to take the environment-friendly fuel to consumers, GAIL Director Marketing E S ...

UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines

We are saddened and appalled by the ongoing violence and threats against human rights defenders in the Philippines, including the killing of two human rights defenders over the past two weeks, Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the Office ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020