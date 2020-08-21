Left Menu
Development News Edition

The EU is blocking progress on a deal, not us, says UK negotiating official

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:51 IST
The EU is blocking progress on a deal, not us, says UK negotiating official
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain blamed the European Union for holding up Brexit talks on Friday, with a senior British negotiating official pointing to the EU's insistence that state aid and fisheries policy must be agreed before talks can move on.

"The process block now is the EU's insistence that we must accept their position on state aid and fisheries before we can talk about anything else," the official said.

"We are ready to talk about everything. It's not us that's slowing it down."

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cameron White calls time on professional career, to focus on coaching

Former Australia all-rounder Cameron White on Friday announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing down curtains on a career that spanned almost two decades. The 37-year-old, who played four Tests, 91 ODIs, and 47 T20Is and a...

Soccer-Man United captain Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was detained for questioning on the Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said on Friday.Offic...

India to see gas share rise to 10 pc by 2025: GAIL director

India may see the share of natural gas in its energy basket rise to 10 percent by 2025 as a result of massive investment push in the creation of infrastructure to take the environment-friendly fuel to consumers, GAIL Director Marketing E S ...

UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines

We are saddened and appalled by the ongoing violence and threats against human rights defenders in the Philippines, including the killing of two human rights defenders over the past two weeks, Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the Office ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020