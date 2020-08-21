Left Menu
Uttarakhand HRC to hear student assault case on Sept 14

The Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has taken cognisance of the matter where a police officer posted at the State Police Headquarters allegedly assaulted a student and said that the next hearing in the case will take place on September 14.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the UHRC has issued an order by Justice Akhilesh Chandra Sharma, Member of the Commission and submitted its inquiry to the Inspector General of Police of the Human Rights Commission, Puran Singh Rawat, and sought a report into the entire matter in 4 weeks, next hearing on the matter will take place on September 14," said the Commission. Earlier, SSP Arun Mohan Joshi had entrusted the investigation of the case to SP City Shweta Chaube.

The police officer had allegedly manhandled the student and burnt him with a cigarette. (ANI)

