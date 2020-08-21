Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session
In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:12 IST
In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. The assembly session will begin from August 28 amid the COVID-19.
"Latest Corona negative report will be mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, that begins on August 28," said Punjab Assembly Speaker. According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 13,830 active cases, 23,037 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 957 deaths as of August 21. (ANI)
