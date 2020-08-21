Left Menu
9,544 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 9,544 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 3,34,940.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 9,544 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 3,34,940. According to the state Health Department, 91 deaths and 8,827 recoveries were also reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases includes 87,803 active cases, 2,44,045 recoveries and 3,092 deaths. India's COVID-19 case count on Friday crossed 29 lakh with the country reporting new 68,898 cases.

