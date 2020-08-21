Left Menu
Development News Edition

No COVID-19 positive case among jail inmates in Delhi currently: DG Prisons

The situation of the COVID-19 pandemic has improved a lot in the prisons of the national capital, and there is no Corona positive case among inmates currently, the Director-General (DG) of Prisons, Delhi said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:11 IST
No COVID-19 positive case among jail inmates in Delhi currently: DG Prisons
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The situation of the COVID-19 pandemic has improved a lot in the prisons of the national capital, and there is no Corona positive case among inmates currently, the Director-General (DG) of Prisons, Delhi said on Friday. "In the month of August (till August 21), only two inmates of Tihar were detected COVID-19 positive on August 3. Both have recovered now. Thus as on August 21, there is no inmate who is COVID-19 positive in the three jail complexes of Delhi i.e. Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli," said Sandeep Goel, DG Prisons, Delhi.

As per Goel, the first case of an inmate testing positive of COVID-19 came forward on May 13 in Rohini Jail. "Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail had unfortunately died on June 6 and July 4, respectively. Both were senior citizens," said the DG

He further informed that a total of 169 members of staff were detected COVID-19 positive, out of which 167 have recovered and currently only two personnel are still positive. "Out of 169 staff members who tested positive, 87 were from Delhi jail staff and 82 from Tamil Nadu special police," Goel added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Thunder rope in Lauren Smith on two-year deal

Sydney Thunder on Friday announced the signing of all-rounder Lauren Smith to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Womens Big Bash League WBBL season. The off-spinning all-rounder joins Thunder after five seasons at the Sydney Sixers, wher...

Longtime Amazon executive Jeff Wilke to retire next year

Amazon retail chief Jeff Wilke, who has helped Amazon transform itself from an online bookstore into a global colossus, is retiring early next year. Wilke, 53, has been with Amazon for more than two decades and was regarded as a potential s...

Gold smuggling case: Special Court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh

A special court here on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal, in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money trail of the illegal trade. Dismis...

SC agrees to hear Nagaland’s plea raising questions over functioning of Lokayukta

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by Nagaland government which has raised questions over the functioning of Lokayukta in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice on the plea filed by the state go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020